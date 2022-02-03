Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.37). CuriosityStream reported earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CURI shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. 356,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,979. The firm has a market cap of $216.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.67. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 39.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 376,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 34,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth $5,378,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 550.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 217,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

