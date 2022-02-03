Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. NetApp posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $309,501.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in NetApp by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in NetApp by 259.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in NetApp by 14.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,757 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 30.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.96. 24,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,949. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

