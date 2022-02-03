Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.51. Overstock.com posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Overstock.com.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,787 shares of company stock worth $1,103,048 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth $3,695,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.10. 34,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,972. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

