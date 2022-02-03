Zacks: Analysts Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). ContextLogic posted earnings per share of ($3.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WISH shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $33,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $132,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,018,965 shares of company stock worth $4,183,448. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,551 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WISH traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,736,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,059,207. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

