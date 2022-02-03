Zacks: Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.20. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

HWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,936 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 364,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after purchasing an additional 216,318 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 340,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.08. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

