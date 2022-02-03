Zacks: Analysts Expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Harmonic reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.00. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $928.24 million, a PE ratio of 82.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 6,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 6.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 41.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

