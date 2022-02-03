Zacks: Analysts Expect IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.85 Million

Brokerages expect that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) will post $6.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IronNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $7.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IronNet will report full-year sales of $26.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.85 million, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $39.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IronNet.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

NYSE:IRNT traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,538. IronNet has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.95.

In related news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $930,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Rogers bought 13,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $46,539.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,100 shares of company stock worth $2,167,192.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

