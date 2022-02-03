Zacks: Analysts Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). NanoString Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($2.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,965. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $249,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

