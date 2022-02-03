Zacks: Analysts Expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.20 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVEI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $3,575,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $8,877,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $10,868,000.

Nuvei stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.24. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

