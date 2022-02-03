Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.99. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,439. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH opened at $69.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.55. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

