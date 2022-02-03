Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. CSX posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.61. 13,091,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,422,281. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in CSX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

