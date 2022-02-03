Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SentinelOne.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

S has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Shares of NYSE S traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.89. 2,760,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,049. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61.

In other news, Director Charlene T. Begley bought 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,694 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,372.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 142.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 39,709 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $7,018,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $4,487,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in SentinelOne by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 84,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 59,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SentinelOne (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.