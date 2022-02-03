Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $215.93 Million

Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report sales of $215.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $222.00 million and the lowest is $208.50 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $239.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $928.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $899.00 million to $973.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCBI. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,404,000 after buying an additional 104,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,951,000 after buying an additional 72,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after buying an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,453,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,261,000 after buying an additional 56,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after buying an additional 1,540,920 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCBI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 334,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,701. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

