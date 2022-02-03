Zacks: Brokerages Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to post sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.00 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 427,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after acquiring an additional 57,939 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BURL traded down $7.21 on Friday, hitting $231.06. The stock had a trading volume of 688,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,320. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $206.70 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.94.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

