Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $780.25 Million

Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report $780.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $785.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $771.20 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $720.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.20.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded up $20.72 on Wednesday, hitting $534.23. 998,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,354. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $460.36 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $579.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.21.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

