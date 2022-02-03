Zacks: Brokerages Expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. NETSTREIT posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.42. 297,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,162. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $888.39 million, a PE ratio of 131.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.