Zacks: Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.12. ProAssurance posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.83. 114,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

