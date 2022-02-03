Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). Smartsheet posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

SMAR opened at $60.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,435 shares of company stock worth $18,329,566. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 46,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $868,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

