Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Post $0.46 EPS

Analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Tenaris posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.61) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the second quarter worth $3,342,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 41.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 774.0% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after buying an additional 722,105 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 78.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 259,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 113,769 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

