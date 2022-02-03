Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.95 Billion

Equities analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report sales of $17.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.59 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $18.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $72.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.28 billion to $75.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $77.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.78 billion to $82.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,019,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,723,180. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

