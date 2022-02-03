Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Announce -$1.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.59) and the highest is ($0.25). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($4.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.98) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

ZNTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of ZNTL stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $87.19.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $816,528.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $83,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,822 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after buying an additional 2,175,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,431,000 after buying an additional 506,183 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 503,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 435,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

