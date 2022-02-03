Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Announce -$1.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.59) and the highest is ($0.25). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($4.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.98) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

ZNTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of ZNTL stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $87.19.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $816,528.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $83,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,822 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after buying an additional 2,175,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,431,000 after buying an additional 506,183 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 503,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 435,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

