Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Air Lease (NYSE:AL) to Sell

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Steady growth in fleet is driving Air Lease’s top line. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In November 2021, the company’s board approved a 15.6% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 18.5 cents per share. Air Lease’s sound liquidity position is an added positive. At the end of the third quarter, the company's total liquidity was worth $8.4 billion. On the flip side, the company believes that its collection rate (total cash collected from lease rentals and maintenance reserves) might remain under pressure due to the effects of COVID-19. Additionally, escalating costs due to higher interest expenses and depreciation of flight equipment expenses are hurting the company’s bottom line.”

AL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

AL opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 113,213 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

