Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Hold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADRNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cheuvreux cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oddo Bhf cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

ADRNY opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

