Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) to Sell

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.80. 133,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,977,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 687,316 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,939,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,761,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 777,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 289,190 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

