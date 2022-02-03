Zacks Investment Research Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) to Sell

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

LDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut loanDepot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

LDI stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. 2,323,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,628. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that loanDepot will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 216,615 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

