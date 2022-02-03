Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Buy

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

CCEP stock opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.