Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) to “Hold”

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GTBP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTBP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GT Biopharma by 108.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GT Biopharma (GTBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.