Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) to “Hold”

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ QH opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.86. Quhuo has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $171.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.17 million. Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quhuo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quhuo during the third quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quhuo during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

