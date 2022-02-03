Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) to Strong-Buy

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sonic’s EchoPark unit is the major growth engine of the firm. Strong organic growth fueled by EchoPark expansion is likely to boost the company’s prospects. The buyout of RFJ Auto Partners is expected to add $3.2 billion to Sonic’s annual revenues and catapult the firm into the top-five biggest dealership groups in the United States. Sonic’s focus on enhancing digital capabilities is expected to bolster prospects. Strategic partnership with Cox Automotive and Darwin Automotive to develop a proprietary e-commerce platform and user interface bodes well for Sonic. This digital retailing partnership is expected to speed up the firm’s EchoPark expansion plans. The company's investor-friendly moves is another positive. Considering the tailwinds, Sonic is viewed as an attractive bet at the moment.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

SAH opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,050,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,816,000 after purchasing an additional 82,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,378,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,760,000 after purchasing an additional 112,311 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 556,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 499,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

