Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) to Hold

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STXS. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $397.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.52. Stereotaxis has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after buying an additional 473,137 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,678,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 226,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 94.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 682,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after buying an additional 52,531 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.9% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 115,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stereotaxis (STXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.