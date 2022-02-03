Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $0.97 on Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $10.64 million and $83,125.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zano has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,791.38 or 0.99779025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00076892 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00253362 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00165337 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.18 or 0.00328630 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013695 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001535 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,048,809 coins and its circulating supply is 11,019,309 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

