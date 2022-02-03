Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $19.80

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $19.25. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZEAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 82.62% and a negative net margin of 371.32%. The business had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth $370,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

