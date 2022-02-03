Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 162,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 184,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Separately, TheStreet cut Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $249.26 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEPP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,456,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,125,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,915,000 after buying an additional 415,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 311,444 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Zepp Health by 2,308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zepp Health by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,673,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 76,025 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zepp Health Company Profile (NYSE:ZEPP)

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

