Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.0785 on Major Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $864,766.88 and $23,316.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00273585 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00079800 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00103644 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001814 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,021,360 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

