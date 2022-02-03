Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

ZM opened at $148.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.56. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $451.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $1,779,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $28,813,940. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

