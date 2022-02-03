ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $26,458,647.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 518,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $26,458,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,101,410.09.

On Thursday, January 20th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 448,989 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $22,664,964.72.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 202,326 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $10,142,602.38.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 17,479 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,060,450.93.

On Thursday, December 30th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 172,553 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $11,284,966.20.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 313,468 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $20,497,672.52.

On Monday, December 20th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 490,954 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $30,036,565.72.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.52. 2,066,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after buying an additional 12,879,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after buying an additional 6,718,367 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,674,000 after buying an additional 2,225,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,466,000 after buying an additional 998,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

