Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Position Decreased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $2,416,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,267 shares of company stock valued at $21,632,492 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $257.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.03 and a 200-day moving average of $284.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.66 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.32.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

