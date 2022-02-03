Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Zumiez have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company seems well poised to capitalize on the trends in the apparel space backed by its one-channel concept and advanced in-store fulfillment capabilities. Its solid efforts to meet robust demand with distinct merchandise offering continue to contribute to its performance. The company’s consumer-centric strategy appears encouraging. Despite tough retail conditions, Zumiez posted sturdy holiday sales results. Net sales rose 9% for the nine-week period ended Jan 1, 2022, while comparable sales increased 6%. Following the holiday season performance, management reaffirmed fiscal 2021 net sales year-over-year growth projection of just over 20%. However, it continues to envision year-over year net sales growth for the final quarter to be below the quarter-to-date trends.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,353 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Zumiez by 478.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,104 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 66,252 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zumiez by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,484 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Zumiez by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 324,241 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 82,754 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

