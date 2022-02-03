Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.59.
In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile
Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.
