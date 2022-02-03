Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.59.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZWS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

