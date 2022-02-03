Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 243.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZYME. SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

ZYME stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $43.30.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

