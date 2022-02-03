Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $720.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will post $720.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $715.60 million and the highest is $725.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $698.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 0.14.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 169.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 449,696 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at about $5,163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after acquiring an additional 164,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,084,000 after acquiring an additional 635,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

