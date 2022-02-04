-$0.06 EPS Expected for ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESS Tech’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ESS Tech will report full year earnings of ($5.06) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ESS Tech.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25).

Several equities analysts have commented on GWH shares. started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

GWH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. 5,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,938. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79.

In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESS Tech (GWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.