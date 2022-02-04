-$0.22 EPS Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). PROS reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $28,884.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $107,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,223. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 326.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PROS by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

PROS stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

