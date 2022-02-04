$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.39. American Public Education posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $373.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in American Public Education by 111,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Public Education by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

