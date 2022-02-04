$0.37 EPS Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Rambus by 106.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. Rambus has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

