$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. CNO Financial Group posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNO Financial Group.

Several research firms have commented on CNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,173 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $19,233,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,087,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,315,000 after acquiring an additional 441,433 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 402.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 439,016 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNO traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $24.87. 876,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.27. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

