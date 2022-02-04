$0.72 EPS Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 122.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 231,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,984. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

