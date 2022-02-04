$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Methanex posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEOH. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Methanex by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Methanex by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Methanex by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,279,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.60. 532,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

