$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. ICF International posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICFI. Truist Financial raised their price target on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. raised their price target on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

ICFI stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.97. 58,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ICF International has a 12 month low of $80.72 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.95.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,689,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the third quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

