$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $8.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 637,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,595,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Oshkosh by 457.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,464,000 after acquiring an additional 372,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.15. 625,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.31. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $95.79 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

